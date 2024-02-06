David Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri have reached a settlement agreement, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass.

"The City of Sikeston's insurance carriers have reached a settlement with David Robinson related to his incarceration in 2001," the release stated. "The settlement is for a total amount of $8 million with the city paying only its self-insured retention (i.e. deductible) of $75,500. This settlement resolves any possible claims by the plaintiff. Now that this issue has been resolved, we look forward to continuing our focus on moving Sikeston in a positive direction to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens."