NewsMay 15, 2020

Sikeston official: City reaches $8 million settlement with David Robinson

David Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri have reached a settlement agreement, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass. "The City of Sikeston's insurance carriers have reached a settlement with David Robinson related to his incarceration in 2001," the release stated. ...

Southeast Missourian
From left, Jennett McCaster, David Robinson and Pat Jackson embrace after Robinson's release from the Jefferson City Correctional facility Monday in Jefferson City, Missouri.
From left, Jennett McCaster, David Robinson and Pat Jackson embrace after Robinson's release from the Jefferson City Correctional facility Monday in Jefferson City, Missouri.Kassie Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

David Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri have reached a settlement agreement, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass.

"The City of Sikeston's insurance carriers have reached a settlement with David Robinson related to his incarceration in 2001," the release stated. "The settlement is for a total amount of $8 million with the city paying only its self-insured retention (i.e. deductible) of $75,500. This settlement resolves any possible claims by the plaintiff. Now that this issue has been resolved, we look forward to continuing our focus on moving Sikeston in a positive direction to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens."

Robinson was convicted of the murder of Sheila Box of Sikeston and incarcerated for nearly 18 years before charges were dropped. He was released on May 14, 2018.

This is a developing story.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

