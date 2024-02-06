Sikeston officer resigns after anti-Islamic posts

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer who made anti-Islamic posts on a public Facebook account resigned from duty, effective early Friday.
“Late yesterday evening, the officer gave me a verbal resignation and then said he would turn in his equipment this morning,” Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen said in a news release Friday. “A few moments ago, the officer did as he said and returned department property.”
The officer, Frankie Adams, had been placed on administrative leave Thursday, when McMillen announced an investigation was taking place, though he did not name the officer.
McMillen said he made contact with the original complainant and advised them of what took place.
As required, McMillen said DPS will make Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) aware the officer resigned under investigation.
“We have a professional department with the highest of standards,” McMillen said. “Even the officer in question realized this and knew we had to part ways. We will continue to demand excellence in our officers, and we urge citizens to make us aware of any issues they feel need to be addressed.”
The Southeast Missourian first reported Thursday the details of the Facebook posts that eventually led to Adams’ departure.
“I get to choose whom I dislike, and it just so happens to be all Muslims and their beliefs,” Adams wrote in one of many Facebook messages. Adams called Islam a “filthy religion” and called for all American Muslims to be deported. He also threatened to have one Muslim, with whom he disagreed, placed on a U.S. government watch list.
