Sikeston officer resigns after anti-Islamic posts

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer who made anti-Islamic posts on a public Facebook account resigned from duty, effective early Friday.

“Late yesterday evening, the officer gave me a verbal resignation and then said he would turn in his equipment this morning,” Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen said in a news release Friday. “A few moments ago, the officer did as he said and returned department property.”

The officer, Frankie Adams, had been placed on administrative leave Thursday, when McMillen announced an investigation was taking place, though he did not name the officer.

McMillen said he made contact with the original complainant and advised them of what took place.