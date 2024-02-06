All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 14, 2019
Sikeston officer resigns after anti-Islamic posts
SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer who made anti-Islamic posts on a public Facebook account resigned from duty, effective early Friday. “Late yesterday evening, the officer gave me a verbal resignation and then said he would turn in his equipment this morning,” Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen said in a news release Friday. “A few moments ago, the officer did as he said and returned department property.” ...
Standard Democrat and Southeast Missourian

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer who made anti-Islamic posts on a public Facebook account resigned from duty, effective early Friday.

“Late yesterday evening, the officer gave me a verbal resignation and then said he would turn in his equipment this morning,” Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen said in a news release Friday. “A few moments ago, the officer did as he said and returned department property.”

The officer, Frankie Adams, had been placed on administrative leave Thursday, when McMillen announced an investigation was taking place, though he did not name the officer.

McMillen said he made contact with the original complainant and advised them of what took place.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As required, McMillen said DPS will make Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) aware the officer resigned under investigation.

“We have a professional department with the highest of standards,” McMillen said. “Even the officer in question realized this and knew we had to part ways. We will continue to demand excellence in our officers, and we urge citizens to make us aware of any issues they feel need to be addressed.”

The Southeast Missourian first reported Thursday the details of the Facebook posts that eventually led to Adams’ departure.

“I get to choose whom I dislike, and it just so happens to be all Muslims and their beliefs,” Adams wrote in one of many Facebook messages. Adams called Islam a “filthy religion” and called for all American Muslims to be deported. He also threatened to have one Muslim, with whom he disagreed, placed on a U.S. government watch list.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy