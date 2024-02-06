Sikeston native's hair donation brings hope to child with cancer

SIKESTON — A Sikeston native who now lives in Canalou, Missouri, recently made a difference by donating his hair to a child with cancer.

Morgan Strebler, a mentalist and illusionist, grew his hair out so he could shave it all off and donate it to a child with cancer.

Strebler said this is the first time he has ever donated his hair, letting his hair get about eight inches long and shaved it to donate to childrenwithhairloss.org. He mailed his hair to them in the mail.

According to Strebler, certain events inspired him to donate his hair.

“My wife’s father passed away of lymphoma,” Strebler said. “And my wife’s cousin has been in chemo and is on hospice right now who has stage four pancreatic and stage four liver cancer and has lost all of her hair. So, I donated my hair to Children With Hair Loss (CWHL) in honor of her.”

Strebler also said his wife, Julie Strebler, and her friend are part of a Spark Sister 3 which every month picks someone battling cancer by doing spark delivery (Walmart delivery). Strebler said they donate the money to their monthly cancer warrior.

Children With Hair Loss opened in September 2000, and is a nonprofit organization that provides free, high-quality hair wigs to children who have medically related hair loss. According to Strebler, the organization has helped several children who experience hair loss due to cancer treatments and more.

“They donate it to children up to 18,” Strebler said. “I found out about the organization through American Cancer Society.”

According to Strebler, right after shaving his head, he felt very grateful.