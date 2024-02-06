Sikeston native Jami Geske writes daily prayer book

Praying can be a mystery for even the most faithful.

"I've heard so many people say, 'I really don't know how to pray,'" said Jami Geske, author of "Coming Home to You," a daily prayer book.

Not that Geske considers herself an expert on the subject. However, good is sometimes borne out of pain, and after certain painful events in her own life, she felt led to write the book.

After one of her grandchildren was born and tested positive for meth, Geske and her husband, Mike, became custodial guardians when both parents admitted to being addicts. Geske knew her son had been struggling since his previous marriage had ended in divorce. All she could do was pray.

"I used to walk 3 miles every day," Geske said. "I prayed a lot for him. For his eyes to be opened, and to have a spiritual healing. God works in his time and not my time. It wasn't an instant answer to prayer, but when this happened with this baby, he started coming back to church."

A few Sundays later, a Teen Challenge bus was in the church parking lot. Jami's son turned to her and said, "Mom, those fellas are here for me today." He stayed and talked with them for a while after church. They laid their hands on him and prayed for him for three hours.

"They literally changed his life," Geske said. "That really changed things for me."

Geske grew up a Christian but had never experienced such a personal link to an answered prayer. Not long after that, the 2016 presidential election was ramping up. Seeing how ugly people were being on the news and in social media, Geske said she felt called to write a daily prayer on her Facebook page for the month of October leading up to the election, calling for unity and caring for others.

People responded, saying how much they loved her prayers and asked whether they could share them with their friends and church groups.

"Absolutely," Geske said. "Because they're not my prayers, they're His prayers."

After the election, Geske felt that posting those prayers was God preparing her for something else. That something turned out to be writing a book of daily prayers.

Even though she'd never written much before, Geske felt it wouldn't really be her doing the writing.

"It was truly a miraculous thing," Geske said. "There was one evening, when God gave me six weeks of prayers in one night. They just poured onto the page."

In the evenings, after the grandchildren had gone home, after dinner, and while her husband took care of washing the dishes, Geske settled behind her computer in their living room and wrote until it was time for bed.

"Every day I would just pray, 'What do you want me to write about today?'" Geske said. "I waited for guidance from him."