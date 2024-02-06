All sections
NewsNovember 9, 2017

Sikeston native Anna DeHart's 'Voice' run comes to an end

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston native Anna Catherine DeHart’s run on the singing competition “The Voice” came to an end during the knockouts round in Monday night’s episode. Similar to the battle round, contestants in knockouts compete against another member of their team, but only half of the team would advance to the next round and the contestants wouldn’t know who they were up against until it was their turn to sing...

Standard Democrat
Anna Catherine Dehart
Anna Catherine DehartSubmitted

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston native Anna Catherine DeHart’s run on the singing competition “The Voice” came to an end during the knockouts round in Monday night’s episode.

Similar to the battle round, contestants in knockouts compete against another member of their team, but only half of the team would advance to the next round and the contestants wouldn’t know who they were up against until it was their turn to sing.

The performers could choose the song, which could give the coaches and the audience a better sense of who they are.

A member of Blake Shelton’s team, DeHart, 23, chose “Breathe” as her song, and she went up against her teammate, Mitchell Lee, who sang “I’ll Be.” Kelly Clarkson also served as the contestants’ mentor.

Following the knockout, DeHart was sent home by the judges.

“No one else I’d rather lose to than Mitchell Lee. A great voice but an even greater dude. What an awesome experience this has been,” DeHart posted on her Instagram on Monday night.

DeHart, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, has been singing since she was a child. At 11 years old, she started singing in school talent shows and doing “Live Wires” community theater, which helped break her out of her shell. In high school, she was in a band called Dirt Road and would play little country-rock fests.

After high school, DeHart moved to Nashville to study music business at Belmont University. During her junior year, she got the chance to open for Kenny Rogers at his “Children’s Center Telethon.” She graduated in May.

“The Voice” airs locally at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on WPSD 6.

