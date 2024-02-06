Sikeston native Anna DeHart's 'Voice' run comes to an end

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston native Anna Catherine DeHart’s run on the singing competition “The Voice” came to an end during the knockouts round in Monday night’s episode.

Similar to the battle round, contestants in knockouts compete against another member of their team, but only half of the team would advance to the next round and the contestants wouldn’t know who they were up against until it was their turn to sing.

The performers could choose the song, which could give the coaches and the audience a better sense of who they are.

A member of Blake Shelton’s team, DeHart, 23, chose “Breathe” as her song, and she went up against her teammate, Mitchell Lee, who sang “I’ll Be.” Kelly Clarkson also served as the contestants’ mentor.