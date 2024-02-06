SIKESTON, Mo. — The trial of a Sikeston man charged in the April murder of another man resulted in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury.

Kaleb Ramsey

Tanner Watkins, 20, of Sikeston and Kaleb Michael Ramsey, 19, of Morehouse, Missouri, were each charged through Scott County for their alleged involvement in an April shooting incident that killed 18-year-old Isiah Fitzgerald of Sikeston and seriously injured an 18-year-old female of Chaffee, Missouri, at a Sikeston park.

Watkins and Ramsey were charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records.

A jury trial for Watkins began Nov. 27 on a change of venue in Reynolds County, Missouri. The jury was discharged at 3 a.m. Dec. 2 after informing the judge they could not reach a verdict, which resulted in the mistrial, according to Madeline Sieren, communications director for the Missouri Attorney General's Office.