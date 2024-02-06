All sections
NewsMarch 11, 2020

Sikeston man with active warrants arrested near Menards in Cape

A suspected shoplifter from Sikeston, Missouri, was apprehended near Menards in Cape Girardeau at about noon Tuesday. At 11:58 a.m., police received a report of a suspect in the area of Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road actively fleeing from a local loss-prevention agent, according to Sgt. Joey Hann...

Ben Matthews
Jimmy Garrett
Jimmy Garrett

A suspected shoplifter from Sikeston, Missouri, was apprehended near Menards in Cape Girardeau at about noon Tuesday.

At 11:58 a.m., police received a report of a suspect in the area of Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road actively fleeing from a local loss-prevention agent, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

“Cape Girardeau police officer Joseph Whistler was patrolling in the area and responded immediately to locate the suspect in a residential area on Bloomfield,” Hann stated via email.

Whistler was able to detain the suspect without incident, according to Hann.

At 12:01 p.m., multiple police patrol vehicles could be seen near a detained man in the 3500 block of Bloomfield Road.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to a report of shoplifting Tuesday near the intersection of Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to a report of shoplifting Tuesday near the intersection of Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau.
The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jimmy L. Garrett, Hann stated, and it was discovered Garrett was wanted on two active warrants.

“Garrett had a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender through Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office with a $25,000 bond, and he also had a no bond warrant for a probation and parole violation,” Hann stated.

Garrett is being held at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail on the warrants, and he is also being held awaiting the filing of an additional warrant.

“He is suspected of committing further crimes at a commercial business on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau just prior to his apprehension,” Hann stated. “The Cape Girardeau Police Department credits Officer Joe Whistler with successfully and promptly executing this arrest as a result of his proactive patrols in this retail area.”

A gate attendant at Menards said a person walked out of the store’s outdoor lumber yard area and passed the gated entrance, then began walking west on Siemers Drive.

Employees inside the store were unable to provide comment on the incident, but a display could be seen near the store’s checkout area with multiple video feeds from security cameras mounted at the entrance to the outdoor lumber yard.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to a report of shoplifting Tuesday near the intersection of Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to a report of shoplifting Tuesday near the intersection of Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS
Local News
