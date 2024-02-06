Sikeston man with active warrants arrested near Menards in Cape

A suspected shoplifter from Sikeston, Missouri, was apprehended near Menards in Cape Girardeau at about noon Tuesday.

At 11:58 a.m., police received a report of a suspect in the area of Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road actively fleeing from a local loss-prevention agent, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

“Cape Girardeau police officer Joseph Whistler was patrolling in the area and responded immediately to locate the suspect in a residential area on Bloomfield,” Hann stated via email.

Whistler was able to detain the suspect without incident, according to Hann.

At 12:01 p.m., multiple police patrol vehicles could be seen near a detained man in the 3500 block of Bloomfield Road.