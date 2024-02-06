Sikeston man sought in Illinois shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A Sikeston man is being sought for his role in a shooting death in Carbondale, Illinois.
According to a story that ran in The Southern Illinoisan, Carbondale police are searching for Olando Sheron, 24, on a murder warrant. Police say he is armed and dangerous.
The warrant stems from the Nov. 3 shooting death of 27-year-old Keon Cooper of Carbondale. According to The Southern Illinoisan, Cooper was talking to three suspects at about 1:20 a.m. Nov. 3 in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue -- Carbondale's downtown Strip -- when he was shot, police said. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns, and police indicated they fired at Cooper. Then, the three suspects fled in a black newer model Kia Optima or similar vehicle, police said.
Cooper later died at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
On Nov. 5, Tyren Johnson, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, on Nov. 5, Sikeston DPS received shared information from the Illinois Intelligence Center, who reported a murder occurred in Carbondale two days prior and Carbondale Police Department was conducting an ongoing investigation.
Sikeston DPS detectives contacted investigating agencies as its department had prior dealings with all three suspects. Police believed some of these suspects may flee from Illinois to hide in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston or elsewhere in Southeast Missouri.
On Nov. 7, during this joint investigation, Sikeston DPS received information that possibly a suspect may be at an apartment in the 200 block of Welter Street in Sikeston.
"DPS quickly established a perimeter around the apartment and contacted other agencies to assist. A search warrant was signed, and the DPS Special Operations Group was standing by to serve the warrant. Just prior to serving the warrant, the occupants of the home exited peacefully."
DPS served the search warrant after detaining the occupants, according to McMillen. A subsequent search of the home revealed two firearms hidden in the home along with narcotics that had an estimated street value of close to $15,000. This included heroine, crack cocaine, ecstasy and a felony amount of marijuana.
Officers arrested Tyren Jawan Johnson, 21, of Sikeston who was wanted for the first degree murder in this Carbondale homicide. His warrant has a $2 million bond. Another person not connected with the shooting was also arrested on drug charges.
A second person was arrested in the murder when Thomas Durell Evans Jr., 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for concealing or aiding a fugitive.
Anyone with information about the investigation or the whereabouts of Sheron is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-2677.
