Sikeston man sought in Illinois shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A Sikeston man is being sought for his role in a shooting death in Carbondale, Illinois.

According to a story that ran in The Southern Illinoisan, Carbondale police are searching for Olando Sheron, 24, on a murder warrant. Police say he is armed and dangerous.

The warrant stems from the Nov. 3 shooting death of 27-year-old Keon Cooper of Carbondale. According to The Southern Illinoisan, Cooper was talking to three suspects at about 1:20 a.m. Nov. 3 in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue -- Carbondale's downtown Strip -- when he was shot, police said. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns, and police indicated they fired at Cooper. Then, the three suspects fled in a black newer model Kia Optima or similar vehicle, police said.

Cooper later died at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

On Nov. 5, Tyren Johnson, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, on Nov. 5, Sikeston DPS received shared information from the Illinois Intelligence Center, who reported a murder occurred in Carbondale two days prior and Carbondale Police Department was conducting an ongoing investigation.

Sikeston DPS detectives contacted investigating agencies as its department had prior dealings with all three suspects. Police believed some of these suspects may flee from Illinois to hide in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston or elsewhere in Southeast Missouri.