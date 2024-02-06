Sikeston man seriously injured in hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston, Missouri, man was flown to St. Louis with serious injuries after a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 57 at the 9 mile marker at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, struck Preston D. Jackson, 24, who was walking in the roadway.
The vehicle left the scene before emergency personnel arrived.
Jackson was taken by Air Evac to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.
