Sikeston man sentenced to 15 years for bank robbery

Dunlap pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to the bank robbery charge. He admitted robbing Citizens Bank of Charleston on Oct. 30, 2020, after handing a note to a teller stating, "give me all stacks of $100 and $50 or I will shoot you." Dunlap was pulled over by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Sikeston in a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the robbery.

As stated in the plea agreement, a trooper found another threatening note in the vehicle as well as the cash taken in the robbery. Dunlap was twice previously convicted of bank robbery in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, in 2009 and 2013, for robbing banks in St. Louis and St. Louis County, respectively.

The FBI, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul W. Hahn handled the prosecution for the government.