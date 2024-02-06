Sikeston man sentenced to 12 years for meth distribution

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine.
United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Jimmy Warf, 46, a news release from the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri stated. Warf pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in January.
According to the news release, Warf was arrested after he sold 55 grams of the drug to a Drug Enforcement Agency confidential informant Aug. 18, 2020, in a parking lot in Cape Girardeau.
The case was investigated by the DEA, SEMO Drug Task Force and Cape Girardeau Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Willis handled prosecution for the government.
