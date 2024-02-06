Sikeston man is found guilty of 2019 murder of Illinois man

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County, Illinois, jury found a Sikeston, Missouri, man guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale, Illinois, man.

Olando/Orlando "T.J." Sheron, 27, of Sikeston was found guilty, according to Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez.

In a weeklong jury trial, Cervantez presented evidence to a crowded courtroom that on Nov. 3, 2019, Carbondale Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue for a complaint of shots fired. Keon L. Cooper, 28, of Carbondale was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

In a matter of just hours, investigators with the Carbondale Police Department identified the shooters as then-21-year-old Tyren Johnson of Sikeston and then-24-year-old Sheron.