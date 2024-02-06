Sikeston man injured in Sunday crash

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was injured in a Sunday crash on Highway H north of Miner.
According to a Highway Patrol report, James Simmons, 58, sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m.
