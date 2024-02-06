Sikeston man inadvertently let loose in Scott County skips hearing

BENTON, Mo. -- A warrant has been issued for a Sikeston, Missouri, man's arrest and his bond forfeited after he failed to appear in court Thursday in Scott County.

Lamar Tyrone Johnson, 34, failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment June 13, and a warrant for his arrest was issued and bond forfeited, according to court records.

Johnson had been in custody in Mississippi County following a revocation of his suspended sentence. He was re-sentenced to 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Before he could be transferred to prison, Johnson was being tried in Scott County after a 2018 incident in Sikeston. Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of first-degree attempted domestic assault and one count of second-degree property damage in connection with an incident Oct. 3, according to online court records.