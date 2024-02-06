Sikeston man inadvertently let loose in Scott County skips hearing

BENTON, Mo. -- A warrant has been issued for a Sikeston, Missouri, man's arrest and his bond forfeited after he failed to appear in court Thursday in Scott County.
Lamar Tyrone Johnson, 34, failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment June 13, and a warrant for his arrest was issued and bond forfeited, according to court records.
Johnson had been in custody in Mississippi County following a revocation of his suspended sentence. He was re-sentenced to 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Before he could be transferred to prison, Johnson was being tried in Scott County after a 2018 incident in Sikeston. Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of first-degree attempted domestic assault and one count of second-degree property damage in connection with an incident Oct. 3, according to online court records.
The warrant carries a $75,000 cash-only bond for Johnson.
A bond forfeiture hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 8 in Scott County Court, according to online court records.
Johnson's whereabouts are unknown, and Scott County has issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. He also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Mississippi County.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should contact Mississippi County, (573) 683-2111, or Scott County, (573) 471-3530.
