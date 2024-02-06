All sections
NewsMay 7, 2021

Sikeston man hurt in one-vehicle wreck

A 35-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in New Madrid County, Missouri. The crash occurred at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 80 in Matthews, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Marko Sawyer was eastbound when his 2008 Ford Fusion left the roadway and overturned...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A 35-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in New Madrid County, Missouri.

The crash occurred at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 80 in Matthews, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Marko Sawyer was eastbound when his 2008 Ford Fusion left the roadway and overturned.

He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Local News

