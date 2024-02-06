Sikeston man hurt in one-vehicle wreck

A 35-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in New Madrid County, Missouri.
The crash occurred at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 80 in Matthews, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Marko Sawyer was eastbound when his 2008 Ford Fusion left the roadway and overturned.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.