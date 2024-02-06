Sikeston man hurt in one-vehicle crash

A Sikeston, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash south of Benton, Missouri.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jamie White, 44, was northbound on County Road 505 when the 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The incident happened at about 11 a.m. Sunday.
The report said White was not wearing a safety device.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
