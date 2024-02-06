Sikeston man honored for his Sept. 11 efforts

SIKESTON, Mo. — After 22 years, a Sikeston resident was honored as a Federal Bureau of Investigation first responder to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks during an event at the New York Police Department headquarters in New York City, along with other FBI 9/11 first responders from across the country.

Marty Williams was honored Sept. 26 for his service in New York following 9/11. Williams said between 3,200 and 4,000 agents were deployed over the course of eight months following the attacks. Williams and many other agents were among those who developed some form of illness as a result of being exposed to the 9/11 debris.

According to Williams, the NYPD wanted to honor the sacrifice of the agents who died as a result of toxic exposure from 9/11 debris, as well as those who were still alive but had developed some type of illness or cancer as a result of the toxic exposure while serving.

Williams said two FBI agents were killed on 9/11 in New York City, whereas 19 FBI agents have died since then due to toxic exposure.

Approximately 350 agents were honored at the ceremony, and those who died were also honored and recognized.

Christopher Wray, the FBI's director, attended the ceremony and presented each agent with a medallion and a lapel pin.

Williams worked for the FBI for 23 years and said one of his most important duties was being part of an evidence recovery team.