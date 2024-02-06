Sikeston man held after altercation with Miner police at department

A man taken into custody for trespassing injured two Miner, Missouri, police officers Saturday, May 6.
A release from Miner Police Department says Bud Jacobson of Sikeston, Missouri, was taken into custody after allegedly trespassing in the 600 block of Route H. The statement says Jacobson resisted arrest.
While processing at the department, according to the statement, Jacobson tried to escape the area and tried to disarm one officer of his Taser. The officers were not able to fully control Jacobson and called for the assistance of Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety.
The altercation between Jacobson and the Miner officers lasted nearly 10 minutes, but the officers eventually subdued Jacobson, placing him in handcuffs and leg restraints.
According to the statement, both Miner officers sustained injuries, with one reportedly having a broken nose, concussion and facial lacerations.
Jacobson also sustained injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.
He has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, felony disarming a police officer, felony escape from confinement, misdemeanor resisting arrest and two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest.
He was being held at Miner Police Department.
