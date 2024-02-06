All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 8, 2023

Sikeston man held after altercation with Miner police at department

A man taken into custody for trespassing injured two Miner, Missouri, police officers Saturday, May 6. A release from Miner Police Department says Bud Jacobson of Sikeston, Missouri, was taken into custody after allegedly trespassing in the 600 block of Route H. The statement says Jacobson resisted arrest...

Southeast Missourian

A man taken into custody for trespassing injured two Miner, Missouri, police officers Saturday, May 6.

A release from Miner Police Department says Bud Jacobson of Sikeston, Missouri, was taken into custody after allegedly trespassing in the 600 block of Route H. The statement says Jacobson resisted arrest.

While processing at the department, according to the statement, Jacobson tried to escape the area and tried to disarm one officer of his Taser. The officers were not able to fully control Jacobson and called for the assistance of Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety.

The altercation between Jacobson and the Miner officers lasted nearly 10 minutes, but the officers eventually subdued Jacobson, placing him in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the statement, both Miner officers sustained injuries, with one reportedly having a broken nose, concussion and facial lacerations.

Jacobson also sustained injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

He has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, felony disarming a police officer, felony escape from confinement, misdemeanor resisting arrest and two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

He was being held at Miner Police Department.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy