NewsOctober 21, 2021
Sikeston man gets five years in prison on firearm charge
A Sikeston, Missouri, man was sentenced to prison Wednesday on an illegal gun possession charge. Dwayne Harris, 30, of Sikeston was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The sentence was imposed by District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau...
Standard Democrat

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was sentenced to prison Wednesday on an illegal gun possession charge.

Dwayne Harris, 30, of Sikeston was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The sentence was imposed by District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, on Nov. 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at Harris' in Sikeston. Harris was present during the execution of the warrant. During the search, officers located a fully loaded semiautomatic pistol, as well as an additional firearm magazine and a quantity of marijuana. Harris admitted all items seized from the residence belonged to him. Harris has a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon in Scott County, Missouri, and he is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution.

Local News
