Sikeston man gets five years in prison on firearm charge

According to court documents, on Nov. 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at Harris' in Sikeston. Harris was present during the execution of the warrant. During the search, officers located a fully loaded semiautomatic pistol, as well as an additional firearm magazine and a quantity of marijuana. Harris admitted all items seized from the residence belonged to him. Harris has a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon in Scott County, Missouri, and he is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution.