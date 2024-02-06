Sikeston man found not guilty of murder

Harris was pronounced dead about 8 p.m. while the other victim was treated and later released. The shooting was allegedly the result of an ongoing dispute between Jeterrence Harris and Sheron and Jay Harris.

Jeterrence Harris was located about midnight April 18, 2016, by DPS investigators and taken into custody. Sheron was arrested the evening of April 18, 2016. Sheron's mother, Carissa Nichols, allegedly took her son to a hotel room near Caruthersville, Missouri, and was originally charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony.

According to Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen, charges against Nichols were eventually dropped.

Sheron's trial was moved to Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue motion in June of 2016 and the trial began Wednesday.

McMillen said the jurors deliberated approximately an hour and a half before handing down the not guilty verdict.