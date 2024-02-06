Sikeston man found guilty of assaulting corrections officers

Applewhite, who was awaiting trial on murder charges during the time of the incident, created a disturbance in the pod where he was being housed. Three corrections officers entered the pod and attempted to secure him in the cell.

According to a news release in 2015, Applewhite charged the officers and got one of them in a choke hold, obtaining control of a Taser. He tased all three officers multiple times in the face, head and neck areas before he was able to be subdued.

One of the officers sustained injuries and was treated at a local hospital.