Sikeston man found guilty in fatal shooting

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was found guilty on five criminal charges in connection with a fatal Sikeston, Missouri, shooting after a jury deliberated for 59 minutes.

Tiarrius Gant was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon Thursday afternoon for the Dec. 29, 2015, shooting death of Devin Alexander.

In the two-day trial, the jury heard from eight witnesses, including Gant, who testified on his own behalf. Gant was represented by Tyler Coyle and David Wallace of the Missouri Public Defenders’ Office.

Called as witnesses by New Madrid County Prosecutor Andrew Lawson were Ryan Dicus, Sikeston Department of Public Safety detectives Flint Dees and Bobby Penrod; St. Louis Metro police officer Kevin Griffin; New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Hensley; Scott County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Ryan Dennis; and Jamarius Robinson and D’erck Whitney, who were at the scene the night of the shooting.

In his closing argument Thursday, Lawson said the case is a result of “shooting first and asking questions later.”

Lawson went on to recount how Gant, after fatally shooting Alexander, got out of his car to see Alexander lying on the ground. Lawson said while others were trying to help the wounded man, Gant got back in his car and drove from the scene, stopping nearby to get rid of his weapon.

According to the prosecutor, about 10 minutes later, Gant stopped to buy a soft drink and candy bar. After he learned of Alexander’s death, Lawson said, Gant fled to St. Louis.

Lawson emphasized the friendship between Gant and Alexander, who were both 17 at the time of the shooting. The teens had communicated on social media, and Gant had invited Alexander to his house, where Gant was sitting in his car, playing music and smoking marijuana, the prosecutor said.

In his testimony Wednesday, Lawson pointed out Gant admitted firing the gun. Gant also testified he had fired the weapon on purpose.

After his arrest, Gant initially told police the shooting was an accident. Later, Lawson noted, Gant stated he feared they were being carjacked when the door of his vehicle opened.

“The defendant has confessed to every single element. So what is there left to do but make it look as if he was the victim?” Lawson told the jury. “I don’t buy it.”

In his client’s defense, Coyle said the shooting clearly was justified. He said Missouri law gives a person the right to act in self-defense, in defense of another person or to defend his vehicle.

“These excuse the use of force,” Coyle said.

Recalling the night of the shooting, Coyle said Alexander and Robinson had planned a prank on Gant and Whitney by sneaking up on the car, then opening the doors.

“What we are really judging here is whether what Tiarrius did is reasonable,” Coyle said. He asked the jurors to consider what Gant might be thinking when the doors opened and he saw his friend being pulled from the vehicle. He also noted Gant previously had been robbed and had the gun in his possession to protect himself.

“He is not a violent guy,” Coyle said. “Why would he kill one of his best friends for no reason?”