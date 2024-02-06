Sikeston man faces charges in attempted bank robberies

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly attempting to rob two banks Friday in Southeast Missouri.

Keith L. Dunlap, 54, is charged through Mississippi County with first- degree robbery, according to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes. Dunlap faces a similar charge through Scott County.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety information officer Evelyn Aceves, DPS officers responded to First Midwest Bank to a delayed robbery at 11:12 a.m. Friday.

A bank associate said a man approached a teller, passed a handwritten note and demanded money. The teller refused to give the man the cash he asked for and the suspect left, Aceves said.

During the investigation, information was brought up that there had been an armed robbery at a bank in Charleston, Missouri, Aceves said.