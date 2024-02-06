Sikeston man faces charges in attempted bank robberies

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly attempting to rob two banks Friday in Southeast Missouri.
Keith L. Dunlap, 54, is charged through Mississippi County with first- degree robbery, according to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes. Dunlap faces a similar charge through Scott County.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety information officer Evelyn Aceves, DPS officers responded to First Midwest Bank to a delayed robbery at 11:12 a.m. Friday.
A bank associate said a man approached a teller, passed a handwritten note and demanded money. The teller refused to give the man the cash he asked for and the suspect left, Aceves said.
During the investigation, information was brought up that there had been an armed robbery at a bank in Charleston, Missouri, Aceves said.
According to Hearnes, at about 12:20 p.m. Friday, Charleston DPS was notified of a bank robbery at Citizens Bank on East Commercial Street.
“No one was injured in the robbery, and the suspect fled on foot,” Hearnes said. “Sikeston DPS had investigated a similar bank robbery about an hour before the robbery in Charleston, and officers were searching for a suspect vehicle from that incident.”
A short time later, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Sikeston DPS officers stopped a vehicle in Sikeston, Hearnes said. The driver of the vehicle — Dunlap — was believed to be the suspect in the robbery in Charleston. According to Sikeston DPS, the suspect gave consent to search his vehicle and police located the note and other evidence.
Dunlap was taken into custody, and the investigation determined the bank robberies are related, Hearnes said.
Dunlap is being held in the Scott County Jail. Bond has been set through Mississippi County at $500,000 cash only. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday before Judge S. Rob Barker.
