Sikeston man dies in work accident

SIKESTON, Mo. — A man was killed in an industrial accident late Thursday in Sikeston.

At 8:42 p.m. Thursday, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report of accidental trauma at a business at 103 S. Acres St.

An employee with Illing Co., a packaging service, died of injuries sustained involving a forklift he was operating, according to Sikeston officers.

The victim was identified as Phillip Harrell, 44, of Sikeston, according to New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle, who went to the scene.