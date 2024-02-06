All sections
NewsJanuary 15, 2017

Sikeston man dies in work accident

SIKESTON, Mo. — A man was killed in an industrial accident late Thursday in Sikeston. At 8:42 p.m. Thursday, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report of accidental trauma at a business at 103 S. Acres St. An employee with Illing Co., a packaging service, died of injuries sustained involving a forklift he was operating, according to Sikeston officers...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — A man was killed in an industrial accident late Thursday in Sikeston.

At 8:42 p.m. Thursday, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report of accidental trauma at a business at 103 S. Acres St.

An employee with Illing Co., a packaging service, died of injuries sustained involving a forklift he was operating, according to Sikeston officers.

The victim was identified as Phillip Harrell, 44, of Sikeston, according to New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle, who went to the scene.

DeLisle pronounced Harrell dead at the scene at 9:41 p.m. Thursday, and he was taken to the New Madrid County Morgue.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Farmington, Missouri.

Pertinent address:

103 S. Acres St., Sikeston, Mo.

Local News
