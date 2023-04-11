Sikeston man dies in single-vehicle crash

According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on US 60, half a mile west of Morehouse, as the westbound vehicle driven by Christian L. Conley, 32, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Conley was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, where he was pronounced dead at 4:46 p.m. by Dr. Charles Swafford.