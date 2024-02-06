Sikeston man dies after being struck by vehicle

"The driver of the vehicle cooperated with officers. She said a pedestrian was walking the street and she didn't see him until it was too late and struck the subject with her vehicle," Broom said, reiterating the driver has been cooperative with law enforcement in the investigation.

An autopsy on Flowers was conducted Monday.

"The incident is still under investigation," Broom said late Tuesday. "No arrests were made the day of the accident, and it remains under investigation."