Sikeston man dies after being struck by vehicle

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday.
According to Lt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Demetrius Flowers, 55, of Sikeston was walking when he was struck by a full-size sport utility vehicle on West North Street at Fuchs Street in Sikeston. Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner Scott Branam.
"The driver of the vehicle cooperated with officers. She said a pedestrian was walking the street and she didn't see him until it was too late and struck the subject with her vehicle," Broom said, reiterating the driver has been cooperative with law enforcement in the investigation.
An autopsy on Flowers was conducted Monday.
"The incident is still under investigation," Broom said late Tuesday. "No arrests were made the day of the accident, and it remains under investigation."
