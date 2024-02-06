An 18-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was cited for disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a fake firearm at motorists and structures in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Authorities cited Hayden Carter and detained two juveniles in the incident, which occurred about 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police responded to reports of the incidents and found the trio in two vehicles. Witnesses at the scene said the three were responsible for the incidents. Police reportedly found two fake firearms, which witnesses identified.
