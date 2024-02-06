All sections
NewsMay 8, 2021

Sikeston man cited for disturbing the peace in downtown Cape with fake firearm

An 18-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was cited for disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a fake firearm at motorists and structures in downtown Cape Girardeau. Authorities cited Hayden Carter and detained two juveniles in the incident, which occurred about 1 p.m. Thursday...

Southeast Missourian
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

An 18-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was cited for disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a fake firearm at motorists and structures in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Authorities cited Hayden Carter and detained two juveniles in the incident, which occurred about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to reports of the incidents and found the trio in two vehicles. Witnesses at the scene said the three were responsible for the incidents. Police reportedly found two fake firearms, which witnesses identified.

