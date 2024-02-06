Sikeston man charged with murder following Monday assault

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man has formally been charged with the murder of another man following an assault early Monday, Sept. 11, in Sikeston.
Anthony Tyron Pearson, 53, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety,
Sikeston DPS officers responded early Monday morning to the 1500 block of Washington in Sikeston in reference to a report of an assault with injuries. Upon their arrival, officers located 66-year-old Curtis McKinney inside his residence with injuries sustained during the assault. McKinney was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
"Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene of the assault and actively launched a homicide investigation," Rowe said.
Detectives with the unit submitted a probable-cause statement to the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Officers located Pearson and took him into custody. He is being held without bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.