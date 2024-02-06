Sikeston man charged with murder following Monday assault

Sikeston DPS officers responded early Monday morning to the 1500 block of Washington in Sikeston in reference to a report of an assault with injuries. Upon their arrival, officers located 66-year-old Curtis McKinney inside his residence with injuries sustained during the assault. McKinney was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene of the assault and actively launched a homicide investigation," Rowe said.

Detectives with the unit submitted a probable-cause statement to the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Officers located Pearson and took him into custody. He is being held without bond.