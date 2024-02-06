All sections
NewsJune 2, 2021

Sikeston man charged after allegedly running over woman

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a woman with a vehicle in Charleston. Ronald Lee Taylor, 34, was charged with first-degree domestic assault-serious physical injury; armed criminal action; stealing-motor vehicle; possession of methamphetamine; and making a false report, according to online court records...

Standard Democrat

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a woman with a vehicle in Charleston.

Ronald Lee Taylor, 34, was charged with first-degree domestic assault-serious physical injury; armed criminal action; stealing-motor vehicle; possession of methamphetamine; and making a false report, according to online court records.

On May 23, an officer with Charleston Department of Public Safety investigated a domestic disturbance on the parking lot of Pilot Truck Stop in Charleston where a 46-year-old female was reportedly run over, according to Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes. Taylor was later arrested and placed in jail with bond set at $500,000 cash only.

The female was transported for medical attention with serious injuries. The matter is still under investigation, according to Hearnes.

Taylor was arraigned May 26 before Judge S. Rob Barker in Mississippi County Court, where he entered a plea of not guilty. A preliminary hearing and bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 16 before Barker in Mississippi County Court.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

