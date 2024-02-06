Sikeston man charged after allegedly running over woman

On May 23, an officer with Charleston Department of Public Safety investigated a domestic disturbance on the parking lot of Pilot Truck Stop in Charleston where a 46-year-old female was reportedly run over, according to Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes. Taylor was later arrested and placed in jail with bond set at $500,000 cash only.

The female was transported for medical attention with serious injuries. The matter is still under investigation, according to Hearnes.

Taylor was arraigned May 26 before Judge S. Rob Barker in Mississippi County Court, where he entered a plea of not guilty. A preliminary hearing and bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 16 before Barker in Mississippi County Court.