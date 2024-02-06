Sikeston man arrested in Stoddard Co.

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Jeffrey Massey, 50, was arrested in Stoddard County for alleged DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to wear a seat belt. He was taken to Dexter Police Department and released.
