Sikeston man arrested in Scott Co.

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night on two warrants and other alleged violations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Gary Farrar, 27, was taken into custody just before midnight Wednesday on two felony Scott County warrants. He was cited for alleged false impersonation and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was taken to Scott County jail and held without bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.