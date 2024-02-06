Sikeston man arrested in fentanyl drug case

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces felony charges following his early Thursday, March 16, arrest for being in possession of fentanyl.
Early Thursday morning, Sikeston Department of Public Safety's Narcotics Unit, in conjunction with agents from the DEA's Carbondale, Illinois, office, executed a search warrant and arrest of Cameron L. Robinson of Sikeston in the 1200 block of Valley Forge in Sikeston, according to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston DPS.
Investigators located approximately one-half pound (230,000 milligrams) of the drug fentanyl, Broom said.
"For reference, just to understand just how deadly fentanyl is for its users, 2 milligrams can be fatal if ingested," Broom said. "Fentanyl is not only deadly for its users but first responders as well. Simply touching the drug or breathing in the particles can be fatal for people that have contact with it."
Robinson already had an active federal arrest warrant and is expecting more charges as a result of this search warrant. Robinson was turned over to federal authorities and remains in federal custody.
"The Sikeston Department of Public Safety would like to thank the DEA for their continued support and efforts to remove deadly drugs like fentanyl from our streets," Broom said.
