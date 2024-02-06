Sikeston man arrested in fentanyl drug case

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces felony charges following his early Thursday, March 16, arrest for being in possession of fentanyl.

Early Thursday morning, Sikeston Department of Public Safety's Narcotics Unit, in conjunction with agents from the DEA's Carbondale, Illinois, office, executed a search warrant and arrest of Cameron L. Robinson of Sikeston in the 1200 block of Valley Forge in Sikeston, according to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston DPS.

Investigators located approximately one-half pound (230,000 milligrams) of the drug fentanyl, Broom said.