All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 22, 2021

Sikeston man arrested in alleged stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail

A Sikeston man arrested Thursday evening by Cape Girardeau police in connection with a stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail. Joshua J. May, 35, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly stabbing a woman on Cape LaCroix Trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

A Sikeston man arrested Thursday evening by Cape Girardeau police in connection with a stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail.

Joshua J. May, 35, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly stabbing a woman on Cape LaCroix Trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a 59-year old woman was walking the trail when May rode his bicycle past her. He allegedly hit her in the back with a sharp object. When officers arrived, they saw she had a small puncture wound in her back.

Officers located May riding his bike near the intersection of Kingshighway and Hopper Road. Upon arresting the suspect, police located a small weapon in his pocket believed to have been used in the assault.

The suspect remains in custody at the Cape PD jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy