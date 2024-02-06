Sikeston man arrested in alleged stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail

According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a 59-year old woman was walking the trail when May rode his bicycle past her. He allegedly hit her in the back with a sharp object. When officers arrived, they saw she had a small puncture wound in her back.

Officers located May riding his bike near the intersection of Kingshighway and Hopper Road. Upon arresting the suspect, police located a small weapon in his pocket believed to have been used in the assault.

The suspect remains in custody at the Cape PD jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.