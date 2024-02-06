All sections
August 8, 2023

Sikeston man arrested for stabbing DPS officer

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston man was arrested and charged for stabbing a law enforcement officer...

Standard Democrat
Alex Howie
Alex Howie(Submitted)

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston man was arrested and charged for stabbing a law enforcement officer.

Thomas Alex-Michael “Alex” Howie, 22, was charged through Scott County Court for the following: first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, third-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, an officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety received injuries after responding to a call of a man with a knife, according to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston DPS. The officer was transported by South Scott Ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for a laceration to his head and back. Howie was arrested and also transported to Saint Francis hospital by South Scott Ambulance. Both the officer and Howie were later released after receiving medical treatment, Broom said.

Howie is being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.

