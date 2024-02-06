Sikeston man arrested for multiple warrants, alleged offenses

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abe Williams, 67, was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday in Scott County on two felony Scott County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony Scott County warrant for receiving stolen property and Scott County warrants for driving with no valid license and driving with no insurance, as well as alleged felony driving with no valid license, driving with no insurance, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and failure to register a motor vehicle.

He was taken to the county jail.