Sikeston man arrested for child pornography

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Christopher Arivett, 38, was taken into custody about 11 a.m. in Scott County for alleged first-degree promotion of child pornography and felony possession of child pornography and video.
He was taken to Scott County Jail, where he was to be held for 24 hours.
