NewsApril 30, 2024

Sikeston man arrested for child endangerment, aggravated DWI

A Sikeston man was arrested Saturday, April 27, on charges of driving while his license was revoked, second-degree endangerment of a child and aggravated DWI. Marcus Williams, 47, has six prior charges and four convictions of DWI and also was charged with his driver's license being revoked three times — July 7, 2022; Jan. 26, 2023; and May 31.

Southeast Missourian
Marcus Williams
Marcus Williams

A Sikeston man was arrested Saturday, April 27, on charges of driving while his license was revoked, second-degree endangerment of a child and aggravated DWI.

Marcus Williams, 47, has six prior charges and four convictions of DWI and also was charged with his driver’s license being revoked three times — July 7, 2022; Jan. 26, 2023; and May 31.

Williams was observed “stum-bling” out of a black 2006 BMW with a little girl while walking into Penn Station restaurant at 127 Siemers Drive, according to a probable-cause statement.

When Cape Girardeau police officers — whose names are redacted in the statement — asked to talk with Williams, he replied “no”.

After Williams was detained, he refused to participate in both a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and a portable breathe test, according to the statement. The officer stated Williams’ eyes were “bloodshot, glossy and watery” and that he displayed slurred speech.

Williams is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond at Cape Girardeau County jail.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

