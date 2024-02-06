Sikeston man arrested for child endangerment, aggravated DWI

A Sikeston man was arrested Saturday, April 27, on charges of driving while his license was revoked, second-degree endangerment of a child and aggravated DWI.
Marcus Williams, 47, has six prior charges and four convictions of DWI and also was charged with his driver’s license being revoked three times — July 7, 2022; Jan. 26, 2023; and May 31.
Williams was observed “stum-bling” out of a black 2006 BMW with a little girl while walking into Penn Station restaurant at 127 Siemers Drive, according to a probable-cause statement.
When Cape Girardeau police officers — whose names are redacted in the statement — asked to talk with Williams, he replied “no”.
After Williams was detained, he refused to participate in both a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and a portable breathe test, according to the statement. The officer stated Williams’ eyes were “bloodshot, glossy and watery” and that he displayed slurred speech.
Williams is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond at Cape Girardeau County jail.
