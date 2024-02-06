Sikeston man arrested for alleged sex violation

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Tuesday evening for a number of alleged violations, including felony failure to register as a sex offender.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jerry Graham, 60, was arrested in Mississippi County, Missouri, for alleged failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to signal.
He was taken to Mississippi County Jail and held for 24 hours.
