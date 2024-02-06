Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWI

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Monday night for alleged driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Devon Johnson, 29, was arrested in Scott County. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor Scott County warrant for domestic assault.
