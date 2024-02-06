Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWI

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Thursday night for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A state Highway Patrol report said authorities arrested Samuel Stovall, 31, in Mississippi County, Missouri, shortly after 9:36, citing him for DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Charleston (Missouri) Department of public Safety and released.
