NewsOctober 16, 2021

Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWI

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Thursday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report said authorities arrested Samuel Stovall, 31, in Mississippi County, Missouri, shortly after 9:36, citing him for DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Charleston (Missouri) Department of public Safety and released...

Southeast Missourian

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Thursday night for alleged driving while intoxicated.

A state Highway Patrol report said authorities arrested Samuel Stovall, 31, in Mississippi County, Missouri, shortly after 9:36, citing him for DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Charleston (Missouri) Department of public Safety and released.

Local News

