Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWI

A Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested Friday night for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Kevin Duty, 51, was arrested in Scott County for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to wear a seat belt. He was taken to Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.
