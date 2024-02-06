Sikeston man arrested by Highway Patrol

Alleged driving while intoxicated, speeding in a construction zone and failure to wear a seat belt resulted in a Sikeston, Missouri, man's arrested Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeffrey Massey, 50, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Stoddard County, Missouri. The alleged driving while intoxicated involved drugs.
He was taken to Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.
