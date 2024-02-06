Sikeston man arrested after crashing car into yard, being chased

A 22-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested early Saturday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash and being chased down by a citizen.
Justin C. Moss was arrested by Cape Girardeau police early Saturday and issued summonses for alleged driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.
At approximately 12:15 a.m., officers received a report a vehicle had run off the road in the 1600 block of Kingsway Drive and struck an object in a yard. After the wreck, Moss fled the scene and a citizen began chasing him on foot, Hann said.
Officers spotted Moss as he fled the scene toward Kingshighway and arrested him, according to Hann.
