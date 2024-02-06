Sikeston man arrested after allegedly brandishing weapon

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man was arrested after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a city lake Saturday, May 20.
According to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at 7:44 p.m., DPS officers responded to the Sikeston Sports Complex Lake in reference to a fisherman who had allegedly brandished a weapon.
"Officers contacted the reporting party, spoke with witnesses and recovered a firearm from the scene. After their investigation, they arrested a Sikeston resident for a weapons charge," Broom said.
Logan Dale Lewis, 23, was booked and processed at Sikeston DPS, but after review of the case by the Scott County prosecutor's office, he was released on a summons and provided a court date to appear in court, Broom said.
