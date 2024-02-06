Sikeston man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend; charge filed

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly striking his pregnant girlfriend in the face.

At 10:18 a.m. June 19, an officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of William Street in reference to a disturbance, according to Public Safety Officer Evelyn Aceves, who is the public information officer for DPS.

Upon arrival to the residence, the officer made contact with the 18-year-old female who said she and her boyfriend, whom she identified as Mickeal Shayvonte McCray, 27, of Sikeston had gotten into an argument because she found out he was cheating on her. The woman, who is four months pregnant, said she went to approach McCray about the situation, and he allegedly became argumentative. According to the woman, McCray snatched a cell phone from her hands and then allegedly punched her in the right side of the face twice with a closed fist. The officer said the woman's right eye appeared to have some swelling around it.