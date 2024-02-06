All sections
June 27, 2020
Sikeston man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend; charge filed
Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly striking his pregnant girlfriend in the face.

At 10:18 a.m. June 19, an officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of William Street in reference to a disturbance, according to Public Safety Officer Evelyn Aceves, who is the public information officer for DPS.

Upon arrival to the residence, the officer made contact with the 18-year-old female who said she and her boyfriend, whom she identified as Mickeal Shayvonte McCray, 27, of Sikeston had gotten into an argument because she found out he was cheating on her. The woman, who is four months pregnant, said she went to approach McCray about the situation, and he allegedly became argumentative. According to the woman, McCray snatched a cell phone from her hands and then allegedly punched her in the right side of the face twice with a closed fist. The officer said the woman's right eye appeared to have some swelling around it.

The alleged victim stated she did not wish to press charges against McCray, whom she has been in a relationship with for nearly two years.

The officer then made contact with McCray who said he and his girlfriend were in an argument because she thought he was cheating on her. McCray said he did snatch the cell phone out of her hand, but he did not hit her in the face.

McCray was charged through the Scott County Court with one count of felony second-degree domestic assault, according to online court records. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and he is to have no contact with the victim or victim's property.

McCray waived a formal arraignment on Monday and entered a not guilty plea. A bond reduction hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. July 1. As of Thursday, he remained in the Scott County Jail.

