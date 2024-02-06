SIKESTON, Mo. — The concert lineup for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was announced Friday as the Sikeston Jaycees aim to incorporate old traditions with new ones while celebrating this year's milestone event.

The announcement was made during the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corporation meeting at the Jaycees' Sponsors Barn on the rodeo grounds.

"Events bring people together," said Dwight "De" Bizzell, general chairman of this year's rodeo. "They unite communities, and that's what the Sikeston Jaycees have been doing for over 70 years. Last year, we had an incredible rodeo, and a very unique lineup for the past two years that have really brought more rodeo fans and music fans together. This year, we'd like to continue that with the way our lineup is this year."

Scheduled to perform at this year's rodeo, which is Aug. 10 through 13, are Jordan Davis on Aug. 10; Elvie Shane on Aug. 11; Lil Jon on Aug. 12; and Koe Wetzel on Aug 13.

"Jordan Davis is a rising country star," Bizzell said. "We are thrilled to have him on the Sikeston stage at this year's rodeo."

Davis has been named an "artist to watch" by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, and more. In 2018, Davis released his Gold-certified debut album, Home State, which features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot," the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me." His latest single "Buy Dirt" recently hit No. 1 on the country charts.

"We are beyond excited to have New Male Artist of the Year nominee Elvie Shane at the rodeo this year," Bizzell said.

Described as feeling like a mix of The Black Crowes and John Mellencamp, Shane's hit songs include "My Boy" and "I Will Run."

Sikeston Community Night returns Aug. 11 to celebrate the local businesses and community members who continue to support the rodeo.

Slack, where rodeo competitors take part in various events, will also take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 10 and 11.

"We are excited to bring hip-hop style music back again to the Sikeston rodeo" Bizzell said. "We believe Lil Jon will be a hit this year."

As an artist, Lil Jon has sold millions of records as the front man of Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz, whose smash hits "Get Low" and "What U Gon' Do" have been among some of the biggest crossover hip-hop records. His songs have been featured in huge blockbuster movies and television shows.

The night of Aug. 12 will also feature the final rounds of bullfighting.

"We are eager to bring Koe Wetzel and his country grunge rock to the Sikeston rodeo stage," Bizzell said.

After moving 200,000-plus units of independent releases such as "Noise Complaint" (2017) and "Harold Saul High" (2019), racking up more than 485 million streams and views to date, selling out many shows, and launching his own live extravaganza, Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, Wetzel made his major label debut in 2020 with his third album, "Sellout," on Columbia Records.

The night of Aug. 13 will again be dedicated to Mental Health Awareness and include a partnership with the Jaycees, Walk Bes;de Me and Bootheel Counseling Services to break the stigma around mental health issues.

On Friday, Bizzell showed those in attendance a short video depicting the Sikeston Jaycees's history and tradition.

"In this town, you always hear about tradition," Bizzell said. "... We're all about providing lines of new traditions and incorporating old traditions and providing the best of the best for our community when it comes to our rodeo experience for the patrons."