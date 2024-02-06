SIKESTON, Mo. — The concert lineup for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was announced Friday as the Sikeston Jaycees aim to incorporate old traditions with new ones while celebrating this year's milestone event.
The announcement was made during the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corporation meeting at the Jaycees' Sponsors Barn on the rodeo grounds.
"Events bring people together," said Dwight "De" Bizzell, general chairman of this year's rodeo. "They unite communities, and that's what the Sikeston Jaycees have been doing for over 70 years. Last year, we had an incredible rodeo, and a very unique lineup for the past two years that have really brought more rodeo fans and music fans together. This year, we'd like to continue that with the way our lineup is this year."
Scheduled to perform at this year's rodeo, which is Aug. 10 through 13, are Jordan Davis on Aug. 10; Elvie Shane on Aug. 11; Lil Jon on Aug. 12; and Koe Wetzel on Aug 13.
"Jordan Davis is a rising country star," Bizzell said. "We are thrilled to have him on the Sikeston stage at this year's rodeo."
Davis has been named an "artist to watch" by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, and more. In 2018, Davis released his Gold-certified debut album, Home State, which features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot," the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me." His latest single "Buy Dirt" recently hit No. 1 on the country charts.
"We are beyond excited to have New Male Artist of the Year nominee Elvie Shane at the rodeo this year," Bizzell said.
Described as feeling like a mix of The Black Crowes and John Mellencamp, Shane's hit songs include "My Boy" and "I Will Run."
Sikeston Community Night returns Aug. 11 to celebrate the local businesses and community members who continue to support the rodeo.
Slack, where rodeo competitors take part in various events, will also take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 10 and 11.
"We are excited to bring hip-hop style music back again to the Sikeston rodeo" Bizzell said. "We believe Lil Jon will be a hit this year."
As an artist, Lil Jon has sold millions of records as the front man of Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz, whose smash hits "Get Low" and "What U Gon' Do" have been among some of the biggest crossover hip-hop records. His songs have been featured in huge blockbuster movies and television shows.
The night of Aug. 12 will also feature the final rounds of bullfighting.
"We are eager to bring Koe Wetzel and his country grunge rock to the Sikeston rodeo stage," Bizzell said.
After moving 200,000-plus units of independent releases such as "Noise Complaint" (2017) and "Harold Saul High" (2019), racking up more than 485 million streams and views to date, selling out many shows, and launching his own live extravaganza, Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, Wetzel made his major label debut in 2020 with his third album, "Sellout," on Columbia Records.
The night of Aug. 13 will again be dedicated to Mental Health Awareness and include a partnership with the Jaycees, Walk Bes;de Me and Bootheel Counseling Services to break the stigma around mental health issues.
On Friday, Bizzell showed those in attendance a short video depicting the Sikeston Jaycees's history and tradition.
"In this town, you always hear about tradition," Bizzell said. "... We're all about providing lines of new traditions and incorporating old traditions and providing the best of the best for our community when it comes to our rodeo experience for the patrons."
From the entertainment, livestock contractors and rodeo announcer to pickup men, cowboys and cowgirls, and rodeo clowns, the Sikeston rodeo provides the best of the best, Bizzell said.
"We are extremely excited to start a new tradition at the Sikeston Jaycees. We are introducing a new event: mutton-busting," Bizzell said Friday.
In the next month, the Jaycees will give guidelines on the new event via its social media, Bizzell said.
"We are actually building an arena in downtown Sikeston at the Depot Museum," he said. "At the end of our parade on Aug. 6, we'll have 50 kids, hopefully, bucking out on sheep right there in downtown Sikeston, Missouri."
The top riders from that event will be featured in the arena during the rodeo's Community Night, he said.
Marcie Lawson, executive director of the Sikeston Regional Chamber, discussed on Friday the Rodeo's Stampede Week, when local businesses participate in a series of entertaining events.
"We try to grow it every year and make it little bit better every year," Lawson said. "This year's theme should be centered around the 70th year of the rodeo."
Lawson said Stampede Week will kick off at the rodeo parade at 11 a.m. Aug. 6. There will be a float contest and ambassadors' judging, and Aug. 8, the storefront decoration contest begins with two categories: live-action and display-only. Lawson said a social media component will also be incorporated this year.
There will also be opportunities for businesses to earn extra contest points, she said.
Lawson noted businesses can purchase rodeo yard signs for $20 each from the chamber.
"We really encourage you to decorate your business and leave it up the entire week of rodeo," Lawson said. "We want to show all of the visitors coming to town how rodeo-proud we are. We want you to dress in your rodeo gear. We hope you will participate with us on social media. It's going to be a nice and fun week."
Bizzell noted the community impact the rodeo has each year and recognized past and present Jaycees.
"You have provided services that have given abilities to have over a $6 million economic impact the week of rodeo that has provided over 70 new jobs during rodeo," Bizzell said. "... We estimated that 23 jobs a year come from this particular event. Because of you, in the past six years, the Jaycees have given over $700,000 back to this community to nonprofits, certain community events and endless opportunities of volunteering."
Bizzell said in support of Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston, bullfighters Cody Webster and Chuck Swisher have donated signed jerseys for auctioning, with all proceeds going to the center. The auction began Friday. For more information and to bid, visit www.sjbr.betterworld.org/auctions/bfo-jersey-auction-2.
He also noted the Jaycees's annual crawfish boil will be from 2 to 11:45 p.m. May 14 at the rodeo grounds. Attendees can eat fresh crawfish and all the fixings, and enjoy live bands.
During Friday's announcement, Bizzell thanked his wife, Sheila, along with the rodeo partners Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association, and sponsors, which ensure quality cowboys and cowgirls participate in the Sikeston rodeo each year.
"The biggest 'thank you' goes to our patrons," Bizzell said. "Last year, we had over 35,000 people between four main events come and see the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo — and a lot of those people were not from Sikeston. One of the studies we conducted said about 70,000 organic/new people came into Sikeston last year for rodeo week. If it wasn't for our patrons coming and buying a ticket, this place would not be what it is today."
Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased online at www.SikestonRodeo.com, over the phone by calling (800) 455-2855 or in person at the Rodeo box office.
