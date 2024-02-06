Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment announced

Sikeston Jaycee Ethan Vasquez speaks to the crowd during the first public Rodeo Kickoff event Friday, March 24 at the Sponsor Building at the rodeo grounds. ...

Sikeston Jaycee Ethan Vasquez speaks to the crowd during the first public Rodeo Kickoff event Friday, March 24, at the Sponsor Building at the rodeo grounds in Sikeston, Missouri. Performing at this year's Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be Riley Green on Wednesday, Aug. 9; Travis Denning on Thursday, Aug. 10; Ying Yang Twins and Ja Rule on Friday, Aug. 11; and Whiskey Myers on Saturday, Aug. 12. Gina Williams ~ Standard Democrat