All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 8, 2022
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo begins in earnest Wednesday
SIKESTON, Mo. — The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo rides into Sikeston this week. The rodeo begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds. Scheduled entertainment includes Jordan Davis and Visit MO Night on Wednesday; Elvie Shane, bullfighting and Sikeston Community Night on Thursday; Lil Jon and bullfighting Friday; and Koe Wetzel, Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday...
Standard Democrat
A performer tries to stay ahorse during the third night of the Sikeston Jaycees Bootheel Rodeo on Aug. 13 in Sikeston, Missouri. A parade Saturday kicked off this year's rodeo, which will continue Wednesday through Saturday.
A performer tries to stay ahorse during the third night of the Sikeston Jaycees Bootheel Rodeo on Aug. 13 in Sikeston, Missouri. A parade Saturday kicked off this year's rodeo, which will continue Wednesday through Saturday.Southeast Missourian file

SIKESTON, Mo. — The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo rides into Sikeston this week.

The rodeo begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds. Scheduled entertainment includes Jordan Davis and Visit MO Night on Wednesday; Elvie Shane, bullfighting and Sikeston Community Night on Thursday; Lil Jon and bullfighting Friday; and Koe Wetzel, Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday.

Slack competition will also be held Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. Gates open for rodeo at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m.

Events kicked off Saturday with a parade, which worked its way to downtown Sikeston, ending at the Sikeston Depot, where the inaugural mutton busting competition for children took place.

There were also wagon rides with a mule team with special events planned at the Depot as well.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The parade also began Stampede Week, held by the Sikeston Regional Chamber, where Sikeston businesses get into the rodeo spirit by displaying rodeo-themed decor or wearing rodeo apparel.

Each night of the rodeo includes a theme.

Wednesday night's Visit MO Night, sponsored by the Missouri Division of Tourism, will showcase Missouri attractions.

Thursday night is Community Night and the start of Bullfighters Only competition, and Friday is the Bullfighters Only Championship.

Saturday night will be Mental Health Awareness Night as the Jaycees are partnering with Walk Bes;de Me and Bootheel Counseling Services.

Bullfighters this year will be wearing special jerseys to commemorate the evening, and the Jaycees will be wearing blue shirts with the turquoise semi-colon for Walk Bes;de Me on their chests.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy