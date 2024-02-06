Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo begins in earnest Wednesday

SIKESTON, Mo. — The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo rides into Sikeston this week.

The rodeo begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds. Scheduled entertainment includes Jordan Davis and Visit MO Night on Wednesday; Elvie Shane, bullfighting and Sikeston Community Night on Thursday; Lil Jon and bullfighting Friday; and Koe Wetzel, Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday.

Slack competition will also be held Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. Gates open for rodeo at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m.

Events kicked off Saturday with a parade, which worked its way to downtown Sikeston, ending at the Sikeston Depot, where the inaugural mutton busting competition for children took place.

There were also wagon rides with a mule team with special events planned at the Depot as well.