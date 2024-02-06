Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo begins in earnest Wednesday

SIKESTON, Mo. — The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo rides into Sikeston this week.
The rodeo begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds. Scheduled entertainment includes Jordan Davis and Visit MO Night on Wednesday; Elvie Shane, bullfighting and Sikeston Community Night on Thursday; Lil Jon and bullfighting Friday; and Koe Wetzel, Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday.
Slack competition will also be held Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. Gates open for rodeo at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m.
Events kicked off Saturday with a parade, which worked its way to downtown Sikeston, ending at the Sikeston Depot, where the inaugural mutton busting competition for children took place.
There were also wagon rides with a mule team with special events planned at the Depot as well.
The parade also began Stampede Week, held by the Sikeston Regional Chamber, where Sikeston businesses get into the rodeo spirit by displaying rodeo-themed decor or wearing rodeo apparel.
Each night of the rodeo includes a theme.
Wednesday night's Visit MO Night, sponsored by the Missouri Division of Tourism, will showcase Missouri attractions.
Thursday night is Community Night and the start of Bullfighters Only competition, and Friday is the Bullfighters Only Championship.
Saturday night will be Mental Health Awareness Night as the Jaycees are partnering with Walk Bes;de Me and Bootheel Counseling Services.
Bullfighters this year will be wearing special jerseys to commemorate the evening, and the Jaycees will be wearing blue shirts with the turquoise semi-colon for Walk Bes;de Me on their chests.