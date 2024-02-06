Hot air balloons light up during the inaugural Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds in Sikeston, Missouri. Throughout the event, there were arts and crafts vendors, a beer and wine garden, food trucks and inflatables for children. Tethered balloon rides were offered and a balloon glow Saturday night followed by live music. More photos are in a gallery at www.standard-democrat.com. Rod Anderson ~ Standard Democrat