Sikeston High School's esports team fills niche with students

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston High School has entered the digital arena with its recently added electronic sports, or esports, team.

The league is an organized competitive video gaming team for girls and guys.

SHS esports head coach Alex Mays assisted in getting esports launched at the high school and said he's looking forward to Sikeston's first full school year with esports. The district launched the program in January.

"There are many games that qualify to run for esports," Mays said.

Mays said last year the team competed using only one video game. This year, they are running seven to eight different video games.

The esports team is in its fall season, and they are playing Super Smash Brothers Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch, and the games for PCs are Overwatch 2 and Rocket League.

Mays said Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and Overwatch 2 are played by junior varsity and varsity teams; Rocket League only has a varsity team.

Mays explained how esports became a reality for Sikeston High School. Mays is the summer school high school principal, and Ryan Lindsey is the district's summer school administrator. The two began the conversation during summer school in 2022.

"We were just kind of chatting one day about programs here on campus, and he made the comment that he thought an esports team would be something that would be well received," Mays said. "And I told him: 'Hey, if you're serious, let's get the ball rolling on this. I think it would be a great idea.'"

Mays went on to say that despite being 33, he grew up playing video games, and electronic gaming has always been a huge part of his life. Mays said when he and Lindsey had the time, they brainstormed and researched the matter.

"Once we got to looking into it, we noticed a lot of schools in the area already had esports programs -- from Cape (Girardeau) to as small as Richland."