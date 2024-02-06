Sikeston High School's esports team fills niche with students

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston High School has entered the digital arena with its recently added electronic sports, or esports, team.
The league is an organized competitive video gaming team for girls and guys.
SHS esports head coach Alex Mays assisted in getting esports launched at the high school and said he's looking forward to Sikeston's first full school year with esports. The district launched the program in January.
"There are many games that qualify to run for esports," Mays said.
Mays said last year the team competed using only one video game. This year, they are running seven to eight different video games.
The esports team is in its fall season, and they are playing Super Smash Brothers Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch, and the games for PCs are Overwatch 2 and Rocket League.
Mays said Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and Overwatch 2 are played by junior varsity and varsity teams; Rocket League only has a varsity team.
Mays explained how esports became a reality for Sikeston High School. Mays is the summer school high school principal, and Ryan Lindsey is the district's summer school administrator. The two began the conversation during summer school in 2022.
"We were just kind of chatting one day about programs here on campus, and he made the comment that he thought an esports team would be something that would be well received," Mays said. "And I told him: 'Hey, if you're serious, let's get the ball rolling on this. I think it would be a great idea.'"
Mays went on to say that despite being 33, he grew up playing video games, and electronic gaming has always been a huge part of his life. Mays said when he and Lindsey had the time, they brainstormed and researched the matter.
"Once we got to looking into it, we noticed a lot of schools in the area already had esports programs -- from Cape (Girardeau) to as small as Richland."
Mays continued: "Once we got back to school in August (2022), I approached our athletic director, Dr. Frank Staple."
Mays said Staple was entirely on board with the idea as well.
Mays then added that they began putting together a presentation to give to the board of education in December, and the program began in January.
"The reason we did this was for inclusivity," Mays said. "There are a lot of people that want to be involved in high school, but they don't play football, basketball, etc., but they want to be involved in Sikeston athletics in some way, shape or form.
Mays continued: "Through esports, it allows us to reach a different demographic of students."
Mays added that esports is available to all students, regardless of their participation in specific physical sports.
"And that's not to say people who do play football or basketball and baseball aren't coming out to the team," Mays said. "One of our best players is Trey Gorman, the starting cornerback for the football team, and he is on the esports team as well."
Mays addressed the stigma associated with video games, adding people believe it is a waste of time and a mindless activity. However, Mays said esports actually offers great opportunities for college.
"Through esports, since we are considered a sport here at Sikeston High School, students have the opportunity for scholarships," Mays said. "Mizzou, Ohio State, Lindenwood and SLU all offer full rides for esports."
Mays said he's excited for the rest of this fall season, and he expects they will send two teams to state.
The esports team will also have seasons in the winter and spring.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.